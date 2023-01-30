Clay Travis Makes Early Super Bowl Bet On ‘America’s Newsroom’

Videos by OutKick

OutKick founder Clay Travis hopped on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom to talk about Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles and Chiefs won’t square off in Arizona until February 12. Have no fear, Clay made sure to give his pick to get you through two football-less weeks*.

*(Whatever they’re doing with the Pro Bowl doesn’t count.)

“Well, I think it’s going to be a fantastic Super Bowl matchup,” Clay said. “Patrick Mahomes has an opportunity to cement himself as a dynastic legend at the quarterback position by winning a second Super Bowl; something that very few quarterbacks are ever able to achieve. He’d be able to do it by 27 years old.”

He pointed out that Mahomes reaching that mark at such a young age could put him on a trajectory to be his generation’s Tom Brady.

Clay talked about how while most people may have expected to see the Chiefs playing in February, Philadelphia is more of a surprise.

“Jalen Hurts has an opportunity to make himself a bonafide superstar in this league,” he said. “The Eagles have a chance to win their second Super Bowl in the last five years or so.”

“The Eagles have opened as a small favorite,” Clay said. “I actually like the Chiefs, I like the under. This is a really even Super Bowl.”

“I think on February 12 when everyone flips on Fox, they are going to have one heck of a matchup to get excited about.”

