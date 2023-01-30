Super Bowl 2023 Opening Betting Line

Videos by OutKick

The Super Bowl 2023 pits the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles against the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 12. Kickoff at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET. Below are DraftKings Sportsbook‘s Super Bowl 2023’s spread as of 10:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Betting Board (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Chiefs (+115), Eagles (-135)

The Spread: Chiefs +2 (-110), Eagles -2 (-110)

Total — 49.5 — Over: -110, Under: -110

Kansas City punched its third Super Bowl ticket in the past four years by getting revenge on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday.

The Chiefs beat the Bengals 23-20 with a game-winning 45-yard field goal by PK Harrison Butker with 00:03 remaining.

The FG was set up by a brutal 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty on a third-down scramble by Patrick Mahomes.

THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS ARE GOING TO THE #SuperBowl AFTER ONE OF THE DUMBEST PENALTIES OF ALL-TIME pic.twitter.com/czwD92Bs5Q — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) January 30, 2023

Cincy was 3-0 SU and ATS vs. KC over the past two seasons entering this game including a victory in the 2022 AFC Conference Championship.

A hobbled Mahomes was sensational, completing 29 of 43 passes for 326 yards with a 2/0 TD/INT ratio. Kansas City’s defense picked off Joe Burrow twice and held Cincinnati to 4.9 yards per play.

Records:

Kansas City Chiefs: 16-3 straight up (SU), 7-11-1 against the spread (ATS), and 8-11 Over/Under (O/U)

Philadelphia Eagles: 16-3 SU, 10-9 ATS, and 10-9 O/U

The Eagles advanced to their first Super Bowl since 2018 when they upset the New England Patriots. Philly beat a mostly QB-less San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Conference Championship Sunday.

San Francisco lost starting (but still third-string) rookie QB Brock Purdy in the first quarter to an elbow injury then backup (fourth-string) QB Josh Johnson to a concussion in the third quarter.

A 49ers fan wears a jersey with QB Josh Johnson’s name taped over the names of injured QBs Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, and Brock Purdy during NFC Championship vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Regardless, Philadelphia’s defense did its job. The Eagles held the Niners to just 11 first downs on 3.6 yards per play with a 3-0 turnover differential.

Many of the current Eagles played in Super Bowl 2018 but third-year QB Jalen Hurts and second-year head coach Nick Sirianni are making their Super Bowl debuts.

