Clay Travis: ‘Child Abuse’ To Send Kids To School In Masks

California’s mask mandates are as phony as LA Mayor Eric Garcetti’s excuses. As noted by OutKick founder Clay Travis, the Cali-phony-cation was on display during last night’s Super Bowl LVI.

The hypocrisy will fully set in today, when children in CA and elsewhere across the country return to school in masks, as required by local or state mandate. As Travis sees it, this is a blatant act of child abuse.

“Over 100 million people just watched a totally normal Super Bowl in a packed indoor LA stadium of 75,000 fans with almost no one in a mask,” tweeted Travis. “How does any parent in the country send their kids to school in a mask tomorrow? It’s child abuse.”

Over 100 million people just watched a totally normal Super Bowl in a packed indoor LA stadium of 75,000 fans with almost no one in a mask. How does any parent in the country send their kids to school in a mask tomorrow? It’s child abuse. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Rules for thee, not for me was out in full force amongst the Cali elite. And Los Angeles’ most notorious breath-holder, Garcetti, was along for the ride.

Here’s LA’s lying mayor @ericgarcetti not wearing a mask. Again. Will he claim he was holding his breath again? pic.twitter.com/qwjgHNlvrA — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

Contrary to the rhetoric from the left, there was a (ridiculous and largely ignored) mask mandate at the Super Bowl. However, the overwhelming number of fans who attended the game, especially celebrities, did not wear a mask. Their actions have caused the mask brigade to back peddle more quickly than any defensive back did on Sunday.

“There was a mask mandate in place for the game & all celebrities ignored it,” Travis tweeted in response to one of the back-peddling whiners. “Parents with kids at schools should do the same.”

So do you blue check brigade member sheep want Grandmas to die or not, Josh? There was a mask mandate in place for the game & all the celebrities ignored it. Parents with kids at schools should do the same. https://t.co/Nvwmg7qSK0 https://t.co/jCJfQpOoEj — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

As Travis noted, all those celebs must’ve been holding their breath throughout the entire Super Bowl, which last almost four hours.

Here’s the video of every celebrity without a mask during the Super Bowl. But every kid in California will have to be wearing them tomorrow in school. They must all be holding their breaths the entire game. pic.twitter.com/Dc9yVd7RPf — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 14, 2022

On a positive note, schools today will have a relevant example to use to demonstrate the meaning of both hypocrisy and child abuse.

