Clay Travis: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Has Gone Absolutely Mad

Videos by OutKick

American politicians will scream to the high heavens over white supremacy lurking in the U.S., yet look the other way when an unabashed dictatorship manifests north of the border.

As the Canadian truckers’ protest rolls forward in a fight for freedom, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is flexing punishment upon citizens that chose to revolt against their infallible government.

OutKick founder Clay Travis discussed the major international storyline that the leftist media in America is ignoring. Clay contends that Trudeau is on the precipice of enforcing full-blown dominion.

“Justin Trudeau has become a dictator in Canada,” Clay says. “It’s time for him to go. Anyone supporting him is in favor of autocracy; is in favor of authoritarianism; is in favor of left-wing dictatorships.”

“It’s happening right now in Canada as we speak,” Clay adds, “and most people in the media are completely silent about it because Justin Trudeau is a leftist. Justin Trudeau is calling Jewish members of the opposing party supporters of Nazism. He is saying that if you don’t agree with his taking of martial law, that you align with people that support Hitler.”

En route to moral bankruptcy, Trudeau is shifting toward overseeing citizens’ banking accounts and threatening the safety of their pets in order to gain compliance.

“They’re seizing bank accounts in Canada over this Canadian truck protest.”

Clay adds, “The city of Ottawa is even threatening to seize the truckers’ pets. In eight days, if you haven’t reclaimed your pets, they are going to relinquish them to others, putting them at risk of being euthanized.

“Canada is making American politics seem sane. Canada has lost its mind.”

Tune in to The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show to get more honest and insightful coverage on America, sports and politics.

“#JustinTrudeau is saying that if you don’t agree with his effectively declaring of martial law, you are aligned with the people who supported Hitler. He has become a #dictator in Canada.” – @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/7OTQ8kUfzf — OutKick (@Outkick) February 18, 2022

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela