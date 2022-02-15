Our Rulers Fear The Truckers — Good

Videos by OutKick

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in Canadian history. The act essentially gives Trudeau the authority to rule as king over anyone linked to the truckers who are protesting federal mandates and Trudeau’s infatuation with a tyrannical regime.

Trudeau will begin to “temporarily cease providing financial services” to anyone who dares to challenge his rule. And Joe Biden supports him.

Look at Trudeau’s new list of powers — it’s terrifying. A despotic figure wields this level of authority just across our northern border, yet our alleged leader, Joe Biden, isn’t worried.

In fact, the Biden administration pressed the Canadian government last week to use its federal power to end the trucker protest immediately. America’s ruling party supports freezing the bank accounts of private citizens without cause, apparently.

So why exactly is Trudeau treating honking truckers like looming terrorists? Well, the Freedom Convoy is a protest against him and the other Western rulers who are trying to force people into submission. And the truckers’ efforts have thus far been successful. Several Canadian provincial premiers have pledged to end vaccine and mask mandates within the next month, for one reason or another.

This is why Trudeau felt he had to reassert his authority. Messages of peace and freedom threaten Trudeau and other Western leaders. But these leaders are weak and hopelessly shortsighted. They have alienated a group that is pivotal to the supply chain. These people deliver food, medicine, auto parts, equipment, and other necessities, which means they have more pull — literally and figuratively — than journalists and influencers. Who knew?

Trucking work matters. The progressive left just hoped we wouldn’t realize it.

Over the weekend, truckers departed the Ambassador Bridge — which connects Detroit to Windsor, Ontario — at the request of Canadian authorities. Still, their hefty statement remains. Estimates say the truckers’ week-long blockade on the Ambassador Bridge — which facilitates a quarter of all the trade between the United States and Canada — could cost the US and the Canadian economy $1 billion, and auto experts project the blockade to cost the auto industry nearly $300 million.

At that price, the truckers sent a message to Western governments:

If you push blue-collar workers too far, they can and will disrupt those living comfortably at the top. For too long, the common man has allowed politicians to wield powers that they aren’t lawfully entitled to, and this usurpation of powers has led to forced lockdowns and masked children.

But now the truckers have proven that they, too, have power. And they’re not alone. Western economies depend on the working class, people like machine operators, construction workers, food deliverers, auto mechanics, and furnace installers. If these groups all halted productivity in protest, their country would collapse.

The Freedom Convoy also revealed that the true divide is not between racial or political groups but between the common man and the elites. Skin color differences didn’t spark the Freedom Convoy. Instead, power-hungry globalists did because they have forced their fellow countrymen to follow arbitrary and onerous restrictions for two years. The people have had it, finally.

For years, politicians did a good job of distracting us from the real divide. They blamed white people and Trump voters for their own failures. Fox News’ Will Cain elaborated on this point last week:

“What you see happening in Canada is the rising up of the blue-collar worker, the common man. These people are not anti-vax. These people are not necessarily Republicans. These people are not necessarily conservative. These are people who believe that individuals should retain the right of choice. They are resisting a top-down approach to their life from the elites who tell them how they should live, what they should think, what they’re allowed to hear, and what they should submit to in terms of mandates.

“That’s not limited to Canada. It could easily come right here to the United States and take place in the UK. We see it on the streets across Europe. And ask yourself this: how does it end?”

The rulers fear that it won’t end in their favor. So they have ponied up to their dutiful media allies to help Trudeau belittle the protestors.

First, Trudeau called the protesters a “fringe minority” who are emblematic of “disinformation and misinformation online, conspiracy theorists, about microchips, about God knows what else that go with the tinfoil hats.”

Then, outlets like Politico accused the Ottawa convoy of “galvanizing the far-right worldwide” and called the truckers racist.

How pathetic is that?

They use the same tricks over and over again. When dissenting voices speak up, the elites use their reach to vilify and silence them. But now, they have overplayed their hand. The large, mostly quiet opposition has decided to fight back.

The truckers have not only fought back against COVID restrictions but fought in favor of freedom. In America, Democrats might focus on lessening the COVID restrictions to help them in the 2022 midterms, but the real power struggle will continue. No one in history ever relinquished without a fight, and our current power-obsessed “leaders” won’t be the first.

To Trudeau, Biden, Kamala Harris, Lori Lightfoot, Gavin Newsom, and that strange mayor Eric Garcetti, the truckers — and the millions of working class people they represent — are terrifying. The damned bearded guys with the baseball caps and their loud horns are trying to ruin it all.

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy didn’t burn down a Wendy’s, but their statement is significant. Their social and economic power led Trudeau to bestow upon himself authoritarian-like privileges that no other Canadian prime minister has ever wielded. That’s how scared Trudeau is of the truckers.

The elites don’t fear COVID — they fear you.