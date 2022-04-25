Clay Travis: Blue Checks Going Off The Rails Over Elon Musk

Elon Musk is on the verge of buying Twitter, and OutKick founder Clay Travis says those who have been carrying Twitter’s water are already freaking out about the idea.

After all, as we relayed earlier, Musk is all about free speech.

“The left wing blue check brigade members losing their minds on here over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter are doing this because he’s going to bring true free speech to this platform.” Clay tweeted. “They’ve been playing with a rigged algorithm and know their gig is about to be up. Glorious.”

The left wing blue check brigade members losing their minds on here over Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter are doing this because he’s going to bring true free speech to this platform. They’ve been playing with a rigged algorithm and know their gig is about to be up. Glorious. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 25, 2022

Musk’s latest offer to purchase the company has reached a reported $46.5 billion. It seems a deal is indeed close.

As for the free speech angle, Musk tweeted Monday that he hopes even his own critics remain steadfast in letting him have it.

“I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means,” Musk tweeted.

Well, if there’s one thing Musk can rely on, it is that. Because when you have a different view than the blue checks, you’re horrible person. And they will be the first to tell you.

So as Clay indicated, it only makes sense that they go off the rails over the fact someone they disagree with is about to own their space.