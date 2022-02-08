Clay Travis: American Sports Media Being Used To Spread China’s Ridiculous Lies

Videos by OutKick

If gold medals were given to reporters for bowing down to communist China during the Beijing Games, the American mainstream sports media would be setting records.

“As crazy as you think the political media is, and as biased as you think the political media is, sports media is a billion times worse,” OutKick founder Clay Travis told Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “I mean, we just had on ESPN .. spreading direct Chinese propaganda.”

Clay was referring to J.A. Adande, the ESPN contributor who went on the air and basically said that Americans have no right to criticize China’s genocide of Uyghur Muslims because some red states have voter ID laws.

“That is what China tries to argue: ‘Oh we may have genocide, we may have actual slave labor, Uyghur Muslims, who are being made to pick cotton to make tennis shoes, but in the United States there are disputes over whether Georgia has too restrictive of a voting bill, so it would be unfair for the United States to point out Chinese genocide,'” Clay said.

“That is a Chinese propaganda message that is being propagated directly by ESPN. And it’s not like you’re watching MSNBC or reading the New York Times or the Washington Post, or that it’s CNN. … (ESPN is) insinuating this during their coverage of sports, which is why it’s particularly fertile and probably why Disney [which owns ESPN] is currying favor with China.”

ESPN, of course, isn’t alone in spreading this type of silly rhetoric. Far from it.

