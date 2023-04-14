FX Releases Unnerving Trailer For FBI Thriller

Videos by OutKick

“Class of ’09” looks like it might be a great show.

FX dropped a preview for the show, which will air on Hulu, and it looks like the series with Kata Mara is going to be a very dark dive into a sinister and unsettling world.

The network describes the show’s plot as, “Class of ’09 follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.”

Does that sound trippy to you? Just wait until you see the preview with Mara. It might give the hair on your neck a little jolt.

Will “Class of ’09” be a hit?

Clearly, this show from FX for Hulu is going to be a very dark and complex mystery. That’s the kind of content people crave.

That’s exactly what made “True Detective” season one such a huge hit. I’m not suggesting this will even come close, but it’s obvious from the trailer the goal is to provide viewers a very deep tunnel to explore.

At one point in the trailer, it looked like Kate Mara’s character might not even have been human. What is going on with her eye? It’s intriguing. It’s definitely intriguing.

“Class of ’09” looks like a very intriguing series. It stars Kate Mara. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xh3JIflUYjk)

FX has a proven record of success.

As I’ve said many times, FX knows what it takes to make engaging and dark content. The network is responsible for giving fans “Justified,” “The Shield,” “Under the Banner of Heaven” “Sons of Anarchy” and several other major hits.

There’s a serious argument to be made “Justified,” which will return in 2023,” was the best TV show of the past 25 years. “Under the Banner of Heaven” was also a top show last year.

When FX throws its weight behind a series, there’s a very high chance it will be worth watching.

Judging from the trailer for “Class of ’09” and the fact Kate Mara will be leading the way, it’s hard to imagine the series won’t be solid.

People love complex mysteries, and this one looks like it will be as complex as it gets.

“Class of ’09” looks like it’s loaded with potential. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xh3JIflUYjk)

You can catch “Class of ’09” starting May 10 on Hulu. I’ll definitely be watching and writing up an initial review at a minimum.