When Will ‘Justified’ Revival Trailer Be Released?

Videos by OutKick

“Justified” fans across the country have one simple question:

When will a full trailer for “Justified: City Primeval” be released?

Fans got a very short look at Timothy Olyphant, once again, wearing the iconic hat as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens.

When does “Justified: City Primeval” come out? (Credit: Justified Instagram/FX)

With the revival being released at some point in 2023, people want to know when we can get a real look at “Justified: City Primeval.”

Unfortunately, there’s very little information out there, and that means viewers might be waiting for awhile.

Obviously, nobody is complaining about the fact fans got a very brief look at Olyphant returning as Raylan.

The Bear. Dave. Justified: City Primeval, and so much more. Here's a glimpse of what's coming soon to FX. pic.twitter.com/J9hItBOxli — FX Networks (@FXNetworks) March 13, 2023

The problem is, when you give something that comes and goes so quickly, it’s hard to really get a read on what to expect.

Again, if you blinked, you would have missed Rylan. All we saw was him looking a bit older, but still ready to kick butt.

When will a trailer for “Justified: City Primeval” be released? Fans are eager for any updates they can get. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Twitter Video https://twitter.com/FXNetworks/status/1635084522407489536)

One of the few things fans do know is the basic plot outline for the revival, which is as follows:

The revival picks up 10 years after the original series ended. Givens has left his hometown behind and now resides in Miami, balancing his life as a U.S. Marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl (played by Olyphant’s real-life daughter, Vivian). But a chance encounter will send Givens to Detroit, where he crosses paths with a violent, sociopathic desperado who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and aims to do so again, and his powerful lawyer.

People want a full trailer.

So, when will fans get a trailer or an extended preview? Ten seconds was enough to wet the whistle, but definitely not enough to satisfy our cravings for “Justified” content.

My best guess is a trailer will drop a month to six weeks before the FX show actually returns. If it’s slated for a mid-June release (pure speculation on my part), fans are looking at a May or maybe late April trailer release.

Whatever the timeline is, back it up four to six weeks and I think that’s a good start.

Timothy Olyphant will, once again, return as Raylan Givens in “Justified.” (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

What I can guarantee you is we’ll keep updating everyone at OutKick with the latest “Justified” information as we have it. The saga was an incredible ride for six seasons. Soon, it will be time to return. I speak for fans everywhere when I say we can’t wait!