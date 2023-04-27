FX Drops Unsettling Previews For FBI Thriller ‘Class Of ’09’ With Kate Mara

Videos by OutKick

“Class of ’09” continues to look like it will be one of the best TV shows of the year.

FX is known for pumping out top of the line content, and it appears the FBI thriller with Kate Mara could be the network’s next great hit.

The first look at the Hulu series dropped a couple weeks ago, and sent expectations through the roof.

Now, FX has dropped a pair of new previews for the highly-anticipated series, and if you weren’t already excited, these promos are guaranteed to get you fired up.

Will “Class of ’09” be a monster hit for FX?

There are very few things that I consider myself an expert at, but I think the OutKick audience will agree that when it comes to great entertainment, I know what’s going on.

I can sniff out a solid show or movie from a different zip code. Right now, all signs are pointing towards “Class of ’09” being awesome.

“Class of ’09” looks outstanding. The series stars Kate Mara. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L1E7f04O_5s)

The series “follows a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence. Spanning multiple decades and told across interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy.”

That sounds trippy as all hell. Combine it with the previews that are out, and it’s hard to imagine “Class of ’09” isn’t an incredibly fun ride.

FX is a proven winner.

As we’ve covered a couple times at OutKick, FX’s history when it comes to crushing entertainment is up there with the best of them,

It’s the network responsible for “The Shield,” “Justified,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and plenty of other hits.

Anyone who has watched any of the shows above knows the network is outstanding. “Justified” was the best show on TV for years. “The Shield” and “Sons of Anarchy” are both two of the best dramas of the past 25 years.

More recently, FX dropped “Under the Banner of Heaven” on Hulu. That was about as dark as it gets, and it was excellent. Now, FX will attempt to give fans another huge hit with “Class of ’09.” Given the plot, cast and previews, we should all be optimistic.

You can catch “Class of ’09” starting May 10 on Hulu. Buckle up for some chaos. It definitely looks like it’s coming.