CJ Williams is heading to the Wisconsin Badgers.

The former USC receiver announced Thursday that he’s taking his talents to Madison to play for Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

He has four years of eligibility remaining after only appearing in a few games in 2022. He caught just four balls for 34 yards during the 2022 season for the USC Trojans. Now, he officially has a fresh start in Madison with Luke Fickell and company.

CJ Williams is a monster addition for the Wisconsin Badgers.

If there’s one major hole for Wisconsin over the past couple decades, it’s a lack of elite or even really good receiving talent.

Why? It’s simple. The Badgers aren’t historically a passing team. Wisconsin’s identity has been to run the ball. Not anymore.

The moment the Badgers hired Luke Fickell, a massive shift happened. He’s now landed several major QBs and that leads to landing great receivers. CJ Williams coming to Wisconsin is proof of that fact.

Wisconsin had four 4* QBs in the modern history of the program before Luke Fickell arrived in Madison.



He's already gained commitments from four 4* QBs in just a few weeks.



Welcome to the new era of Wisconsin Badgers football. https://t.co/WODU4gWi7C pic.twitter.com/Rpt4fZHbea — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 11, 2023

A guy of his caliber wouldn’t have given Wisconsin the time of day just a year ago. Coming out of high school, he was a four star WR in the top-10 players at the position on 247Sports.

Wisconsin hasn’t ever had a WR in the top 100 players in their class in the history of 247Sports’ rankings.

Williams represents the first one, and again, it’s a sign of how things are changing in Madison. Luke Fickell is earning every penny of his massive contract.

Things are going to look very different this upcoming season for the Wisconsin Badgers. It’s going to be awesome to see what CJ Williams can do in Madison.