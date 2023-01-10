The Wisconsin QB room is getting ridiculous after adding Braedyn Locke.

The freshman passer and former Mississippi State player announced Tuesday that he’s taking his talents to Madison to join Luke Fickell and the Badgers.

Locke has four years of eligibility remaining. Coming out of high school, he was a four star composite recruit with offers from Georgia Tech, Kansas, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU and other major programs. He recorded zero stats this past season at Mississippi State.

Now, he’ll join an absolutely stacked QB room that already features Tanner Mordecai and Nick Evers. It’s likely camp opens with Mordecai as QB1 and Nick Evers as QB2.

Tanner Mordecai will likely start at QB for the Wisconsin Badgers. The team has also now added Braedyn Locke. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After that, the order could shake out in any matter of ways between Braedyn Locke, Chase Wolf, Myles Burkett and Cole LaCrue.

OC Phil Longo also tweeted after the commitment that the QB room for Wisconsin is “complete.” That means you can expect movement on the QB front to end.

What can fans expect from Braedyn Locke?

While Locke was a reasonably high-touted recruit, he might struggle to see the field in Madison for awhile.

Tanner Mordecai is going to start this upcoming season, and for good reason. He was a video game character at SMU. After he’s gone following next season, Nick Evers likely has the best shot at the starting job with fellow four star recruit Mabrey Mettauer joining the roster once he graduates.

Nick Evers transferred to Wisconsin. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

That means once Mordecai is gone, there will be at least three four stars in the QB room. Depending on what happens with Mettauer, he could go even further in the rankings.

The great news for Wisconsin fans is that Luke Fickell is obviously changing things. The Badgers rarely got top QBs. Now, the new regime is stacking them up. It’s great to see.

Luke Fickell is making a huge impact on the Wisconsin Badgers. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I said a new era arrived in Madison the moment Luke Fickell took the job. Braedyn Locke and all the other incoming QBs is proof of that fact.