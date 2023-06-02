C.J. Stroud Already Dominating 1st Team Reps For The Texans

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Stroud’s time taking second team reps at QB for the Texans didn’t last long.

The Texans took the former Ohio State star second overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he started off taking second team reps behind QB Davis Mills.

Mills has been the starting QB of the Texans the past two seasons, but it appears his job might already be gone by the start of June.

C.J. Stroud moving up the depth chart for the Texans. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud moves up the depth chart.

Despite starting off with the second team when the offseason program opened, the former Ohio State star has “seized the offense’s first-team snaps,” according to the Houston Chronicle.

Houston’s QB coach Jerrod Johnson also told the media that the second overall pick is “already way, way ahead of pace” when it comes to his timing and footwork.

While Stroud might have opened up the offseason program behind Davis Mills on the depth chart, it appears that’s now over.

Of course, there’s still months before the season rolls around, but the Texans didn’t draft C.J. Stroud second overall to sit on the bench.

Will C.J. Stroud start for the Texans? (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The former OSU star is the future in Houston.

He was drafted to play, and the intention is absolutely for him to play sooner than later. The Texans are 7-26-1 the past two years. There’s nothing to be gained by rolling with Davis Mills at QB. The league knows what he is and he isn’t. The team just hasn’t won with him.

Stroud was a star at Ohio State, has an outstanding arm and can make plays with his feet when needed. He’s the future, and it appears the Texans don’t plan on waiting to get him on the field.

C.J. Stroud impressing early with the Texans. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Stroud threw for 8,123 yards and 85 touchdowns during his time in Columbus. It’ll soon be time to find out whether or not those numbers can translate to the NFL. There’s no doubt expectations are through the roof for the young passer.