CJ Stroud Earns High Praise From Pro Bowl Teammate: ‘He’s Killing It, Man’

Videos by OutKick

The Houston Texans seem to like what they see from their new quarterback CJ Stroud.

Some teammates are already noticing that the former Buckeye may have what it takes to succeed in the National Football League. This is to say that he is a “straight dawg” according to at least one teammate.

That teammate would be Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. The two-time Pro Bowler christened Stroud with the title of “straight dawg” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“He handles himself well. He came in the building with these unbelievable leadership skills, and he’s killing it, man,” Tunsil said.

“How I describe CJ: dawg. He’s a straight dawg. He comes in there ready to work, he handles the huddle perfectly and he goes out there and balls, man. You’ve got to appreciate that, especially in a young quarterback like CJ.”

That’s high praise. High praise, indeed. If anyone calls you a “dawg,” you’re going to walk with your chest puffed out just a bit more.

New head coach DeMeco Ryans is helping to usher in a new era for the Houston Texans. (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

It’s Not Just CJ Stroud That Got A Tire-Pumping From Laremy Tunsil

We’ll have to wait and see if Stroud’s dawg-edness on the practice field manifests itself in the regular season, and for the Texans’ sake, hopefully, it does. This is a huge season for the franchise given the addition of not only Stroud but also new head coach DeMeco Ryans.

There’s a new era in Houston, and that wasn’t lost on Tunsil.

“It’s a whole new vibe, man,” Tunsil said. “DeMeco came in with that energy he brought from San Fran and just changed the whole vibe around the building, and that’s something that we needed, especially since these last past three years we’ve been in a rut. So DeMeco comes in the building, he brought some new coaches, we’ve got some new players. Man, it’s just a whole new vibe that’s in that building. It feels great to be there.”

The pieces may be falling into place for the Texans. They’ll need it if they want to come out of the somewhat even if not all that impressive AFC South.

That could prove to be a fun division to keep an eye on. It could easily turn into a dawg fight.

*Drops Mic*

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle