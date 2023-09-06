C.J. Perry Turns Heads In Cleavage-Revealing Return To The Ring With AEW

Videos by OutKick

C.J. Perry has flirted with the idea of returning to wrestling at some point ever since she was cut loose by the WWE more than two years ago. After dedicating her time to making content, she stepped back in the ring over the weekend.

The 38-year-old former WWE Superstar, who had previously hinted at making her return to wrestling in the AEW, did so on Sunday. Perry came to her husband Miro’s rescue after a match at AEW All Out and turned heads as she did so.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 20: CJ Perry attends the premiere of Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 4” at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 20, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Miro had defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a match, but found himself in some trouble after the bell. Hobbs attacked Miro and was choking him before Perry emerged at the top of the runway for her cleavage-revealing return.

Perry walked out, kicked off her heels and sprinted down the ramp, she then grabbed a chair ringside and entered the ring. She smacked Hobbs with the chair letting Miro recover.

Miro then had to save Perry from Hobbs, who had turned his attention towards her after taking the chair to the back. What a return by Perry to the ring. Although, Miro seemed to be confused by it and ended up leaving her standing their by herself.

Perry, who prior to making her return to the ring had been bouncing from festival to festival dumping out content along the way, got right back to making exclusive content after her appearance.

She shared a behind the scenes look as she put on a see-through dress for fashion week.

How Much More Of C.J. Perry In The Ring Will We See?

She also made an announcement on her site that seems to indicate her AEW appearance wasn’t one and done. Perry said, “Hey everyone! I am relaunching my site and going to show you all the BTS from AEW and also in general all the exclusive information of what goes on in our kayfabe world. If you are a non wrestling fan, “breaking kayfab” essentially means breaking the fourth wall.”

Perry continued, “So I am going to take you behind the scenes and show you things that have never been seen before. Also launching an exclusive special tier soon. I love all of you so much and thank you for subscribing! What would you like to see or get more of?”

Despite her appearance in the AEW ring, and the promise of some behind the scenes content from the wrestling promotion, it’s unclear how involved Perry will be going forward.

AEW President Tony Khan would only say that there is no long-term guaranteed thing in place for Perry. He said when asked, “Well, C.J., I’ll start with that. I think it’s great to have CJ here. It’s not a long-term guaranteed thing or anything.”

“But I think at least for tonight, it was great to have her appearing with us. I think it was a great surprise, a great show.”

Last weekend’s appearance proved a couple of things, if nothing else. C.J. Perry still has a ton of fans in wrestling and she hasn’t lost a step as far as grabbing those fans’ attention.