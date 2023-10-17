CJ Gardner-Johnson, Deebo Samuel Exchange Criticisms Online

Videos by OutKick

CJ Gardner-Johnson and Deebo Samuel are getting personal.

The Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers are two NFC teams at the top of the conference. Thus, players are starting to quibble off the field, trying to gain the psychological advantage.

Gardner-Johnson chose violence on Sunday, calling out Deebo Samuel as a coward for running from a fight he started before Week 6’s games against the Cleveland Browns. CJGJ and the Lions got their business done, defeating the Buccaneers, 20-6.

Deebo Samuel vs. CJ Gardner-Johnson

Reacting to a video of the pre-game scrum between the Niners and Browns, Gardner-Johnson posted, “U see Deeboo Run. Typical WR behavior … THEN ACT HARD WHEN TRENT SAVE HIM.”

Translation: Deebo Samuel is a punk.

Gardner-Johnson was at least right to point out Trent Williams’ role in the fight, which was to obliterate the Browns player stepping up to Samuel as Deebo peddled backward. Williams sent the player’s helmet flying.

With the fighting words, Deebo had to get a response off. He posted a video of a Bears player (Javon Wims) slapping Gardner-Johnson during the CB’s tenure in New Orleans.

“Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down,” Samuel replied.

Boy stop playing before you get a rewind of this….. boy sit down 🤡 https://t.co/edPWZxLuA4 pic.twitter.com/IyFazDl0Ap — Deebo (@19problemz) October 16, 2023

Samuel went on a spree — essentially calling Gardner-Johnson a bum.

He added, “This is comedy. Catch me off the field cause you barely on the field or bouncing round on different teams.”

“[I don’t] even know why bruh mention me…. Was bored or some,” Samuel followed up in a separate post.

A new NFC rivalry may be in the works. Who’s got the edge: Deebo or CJGJ?

SANTA CLARA, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers lines up before a play at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)