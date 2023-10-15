Disastrous Day For San Francisco 49ers Who Suffer Bad Upset Plus Injuries To Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey

Videos by OutKick

Following a dominating performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers were the clear Super Bowl favorites. Led by an offense featuring Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and a dominant defense, who was going to stop them?

The only thing that doesn’t change in the NFL is that things ALWAYS change in the NFL.

Brock Purdy, the seventh-round pick who seemingly became a superstar overnight, struggled badly against the Cleveland Browns suffocating defense.

Part of those struggles because the team lost both Samuel and McCaffrey in Sunday’s game. Samuel suffered a shoulder injury and did not return. McCaffrey hurt his oblique, returned to the game, but left after one play and went to the locker room. He did not return to the field.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Despite all of that, Purdy managed to put together one great drive to get San Francisco in position to beat the Cleveland Browns. However, rookie kicker Jake Moody — whose third-round selection in this year’s NFL Draft was mocked by many — missed a game-winning 41-yard field goal attempt.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL. #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/QbSddKlcTX — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

So, the undefeated season is over. The streak of 14-straight regular season victories is kaput. The San Francisco 49ers are still 5-1 and in great position. As long as Samuel and McCaffrey aren’t seriously injured.

For now, though, we just don’t know. There’s no way to script a worse day for the 49ers. They lost the game. Samuel and McCaffrey suffered injuries. Brock Purdy struggled badly.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an injury against the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The defense played well, but still allowed the PJ Walker-led Browns offense to drive into field goal range late in the game — albeit with the help of some questionable penalties. Which, by the way, was a theme of this bizarre NFL game.

Less than one week ago, nothing could stop the San Francisco 49ers. Suddenly, there are a lot of questions about this team.

The only thing that doesn’t change in the NFL is that things ALWAYS change in the NFL.