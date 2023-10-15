NFL Referees Inexplicably Call Browns Short Of First Down Against 49ers

Videos by OutKick
The Cleveland Browns face a massive test on Sunday squaring off against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Plus, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out. The team was forced to start PJ Walker, who was just called up from the practice squad.
On a third-down play, Walker appeared to pick up a first down with his legs. NFL referees spotted the ball right where the first-down marker seemed to be located.
They brought out the chains to measure, and sure enough, Walker appeared to gain the yardage necessary for a first down. But then, the chain gang yanked the marker forward a few extra inches. Still, it looked like a first down. However, the referee ruled the ball short of the line to gain.
A truly wild sequence where it appears the officials are even leaning the marker away from the football rather than holding it vertically.
The Browns challenged the spot of the football and won the challenge, ultimately getting the first down that they earned in the first place.
So, they got the call right — eventually — but cost the Browns a challenge flag.
This situation came shortly after the referees called a penalty against the Browns before changing it to the 49ers based — it seems — on the crowd’s reaction to the instant replay.
Not exactly sure what’s going on in Cleveland, but I don’t think the NFL referee committee is going to use this tape to show aspiring referees.
Or, maybe they will and tell them this is exactly how not to conduct officiating on an NFL field.
