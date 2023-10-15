NFL Referees Inexplicably Call Browns Short Of First Down Against 49ers

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Browns face a massive test on Sunday squaring off against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Plus, starting quarterback Deshaun Watson is out. The team was forced to start PJ Walker, who was just called up from the practice squad.

On a third-down play, Walker appeared to pick up a first down with his legs. NFL referees spotted the ball right where the first-down marker seemed to be located.

They brought out the chains to measure, and sure enough, Walker appeared to gain the yardage necessary for a first down. But then, the chain gang yanked the marker forward a few extra inches. Still, it looked like a first down. However, the referee ruled the ball short of the line to gain.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns is not happy with the referees during his team’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

A truly wild sequence where it appears the officials are even leaning the marker away from the football rather than holding it vertically.

Have you ever seen a ref tilt the stick so much to try and make a ball look short?? #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/GjLdoVl0Oj — Blake Weiner, Esq. (@blakeweinerlaw) October 15, 2023

The Browns challenged the spot of the football and won the challenge, ultimately getting the first down that they earned in the first place.

So, they got the call right — eventually — but cost the Browns a challenge flag.

This situation came shortly after the referees called a penalty against the Browns before changing it to the 49ers based — it seems — on the crowd’s reaction to the instant replay.

CRAZY: The #Browns were given a penalty by the refs. But they huddled, discussed it, and changed the call back on the Niners after the crowd reacted to the replay.



Not exactly sure what’s going on in Cleveland, but I don’t think the NFL referee committee is going to use this tape to show aspiring referees.

Or, maybe they will and tell them this is exactly how not to conduct officiating on an NFL field.