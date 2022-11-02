Coaches Throw Massive Blows During High School Football Game

City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute are done playing football this season after a massive fight unfolded during a recent game.

Last Friday, the two Maryland high schools ended their game by staff members trading blows, and now neither will be allowed to compete in the playoffs, according to Fox Baltimore.

In the video, you can see coaches from both sides started swinging on each other, and then all hell broke loose. Notably, it doesn’t appear any players were involved at all.

City college & Poly eliminated from the state playoffs because of this pic.twitter.com/PKCuEnyNA0 — baltimore 2 Raw (@Baltimore2raw) November 2, 2022

The wildest part of this situation is that the adults were the ringleaders. It was literally just coaches and now both teams are punished.

“I feel like it was a blanket decision and not really reviewed or looked at at the way it needed to be looked at. There’s video footage that shows that kids aren’t fighting,” City DB coach Anthony Paye explained, according to the same report.

Judging from what can be seen in the video, it’s hard to disagree with his assessment. There were definitely some players exchanging words and maybe some mild shoving. However, it definitely just appears the adults were fighting.

City College and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute fight after a game. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/Baltimore2raw/status/1587620113620107265/)

How do fights keep happening in the world of sports?

If you’re a coach and you find yourself brawling during a high school football game, it’s time to re-evaluate your life. We’re talking about youth sports.

In what world would any person throw a punch over youth sports? Violence in sports is seriously out of control. In just the past few weeks, there have been incidents with Jermaine Burton, Michigan State and a massive melee in Maryland.

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? Sports are supposed to be fun. It’s not supposed to be a slugfest.

Next time you want to throw a punch during a sporting event, take a deep breath and walk away. It’s shocking that even needs to be said.