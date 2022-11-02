Troubling Video Shows Michigan State Player Gearing Up To Beat Wolverine

A member of the Michigan State football team appeared to put on protective gear before engaging in an altercation with a Michigan player.

Eight MSU players have been suspended for their alleged roles in the beatdown of two Michigan football players – Ja’Den McBurrows and Gemon Green.

In the tunnel video captured by ABC/ESPN, a player wearing number four appeared to be walking away without his helmet on before all hell broke loose. The only number four on MSU’s roster is defensive player Jacoby Windmon, who is among the suspended.

When something caught his attention, he turned around, put his helmet on and then appeared to engage in the violent altercation. Specifically, it appeared that Windmon held one of the Michigan players as he was beaten. You can see the moment below right around the 12-second mark.

ESPN captured tunnel video of the Michigan State incident with Michigan after the game on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/Woq3UDl8Xj — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) October 31, 2022

While it’s a bit blurry when zoomed in, below are two screenshots taken literally moments apart when Windmon didn’t have his helmet on and then did put his protective gear back on his head.

Helmet off:

Jacoby Windmon appeared to put his helmet on before engaging in violent altercation. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1587146319973388290)

Helmet on:

MSU player Jacoby Windmon appeared to put his helmet on before a violent beatdown of Michigan players. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1587146319973388290)

Jacoby Windmon appearing to hold a Michigan player getting beat:

Michigan State player Jacoby Windmon appeared to put his helmet on before a violent beatdown of Michigan players. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/BradGalli/status/1587146319973388290)

What does this mean for Michigan State and Jacoby Windmon?

Both programs have made it crystal clear it’s a law enforcement issue at this point. The authorities are investigating, and Jim Harbaugh has been open about how he expects charges to be filed.

Michigan player Gemon Green has also indicated he plans on pressing charges. As of Wednesday morning, no Michigan State players have been arrested.

Given the fact Windmon had his helmet off before putting it on, it’s hard to believe he didn’t know what was about to happen. Why did he put his helmet back on if he didn’t know what was going on? Why put your protective gear on if you believed everything was fine? It doesn’t add up, and Windmon should have to answer to it.

Michigan State suspends eight players for alleged roles in Michigan beatdown. (Credit: Michigan State athletics)

Make sure to keep checking back for updates as we have them at OutKick. This situation is definitely not close to being over.