Is Amazon’s ‘Citadel’ TV’s Next Great Thriller?

Amazon might have a monster hit on its hands with “Citadel.”

The highly-anticipated spy series premieres this Friday on Amazon Prime, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the leading roles.

Hype is off the charts for “Citadel.” Every single preview and inside look Amazon drops just sends expectations soaring.

People love a great thriller, and it looks like “Citadel” will definitely wet the whistle when it comes to indulging in a great espionage mystery.

“Citadel” looks like a guaranteed hit.

The streaming giant describes the series with Madden in the leading role as:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

That sounds like it’s right up the alley of everyone who can’t get enough movies or shows about spies, espionage, conspiracies and dark secrets.

“Citadel” looks like an awesome show. It stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The show premieres April 28 on Amazon Prime. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

There are also plenty of reasons to be excited. Richard Madden has a proven record of success in this genre. “Bodyguard” was one of the most underrated rated shows of the past several years.

Madden was excellent and made the series great. It now looks like he’ll bring that same kind of energy and vibe to “Citadel” starting this Friday.

Amazon has had success in this lane before.

The interesting thing about this series is that it appears to blend real life with some sci-fi elements. This isn’t the first time Amazon has dabbled in such content. Not at all.

“Outer Range” with Josh Brolin is a great western with serious sci-fi elements. It was one of the best shows of 2022 and was a fun blend of “Stranger Things” and “Yellowstone.”

“Citadel” appears to be a blend of the “Bourne” franchise mixed in with some sci-fi elements. Say no more, folks. You can 100% lock me in.

Fans have high hopes for “Citadel.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

There’s a 100% chance I’ll be giving “Citadel” a shot, and I fully expect it to be great. With “Yellowjackets” and “Waco: The Aftermath” both also dropping new episodes Friday, it’s going to be a great day for entertainment fans.