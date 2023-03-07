Amazon’s Upcoming Spy Series Looks Like Golden Espionage Content

Videos by OutKick

“Citadel” looks like it’s going to be an awesome show.

Amazon dropped a trailer Monday for the spy series with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and it looks like a must-watch TV.

The streaming giant describes the series as:

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

Does that sound like a shot of adrenaline to the soul? Just wait until you see the trailer. Fire it up and give it a watch below.

“Citadel” looks like a guaranteed hit.

There’s nobody who loves great entertainment who watched that trailer and didn’t immediately think it looked great. That’s just a fact. Yes, there appears to be a love storyline, but as long as it’s not over the top and cringe, we can live with it.

Most importantly, it looks like there will be plenty of action. “Citadel” is also from the Russo brothers, who are famously behind multiple Marvel films, the “Extraction” movies and “The Gray Man.”

The duo knows how to pump out high-adrenaline hits. That’s exactly what it looks like “Citadel” will be.

“Citadel” looks awesome. (Credit: Amazon Studios)

Furthermore, Richard Madden is an absolute star. He might be the most underrated actor in the game right now. He was OUTSTANDING in “Bodyguard” following his time on “Game of Thrones.”

There’s been serious speculation he could be the next James Bond. If he is, it’d be a great choice. The man perfectly plays to the genre.

Now, he’ll, once again, get strapped up for a series about sinister conspiracies and violence. That’s pretty much what “Bodyguard” was and it was addicting.

Richard Madden stars in “Citadel.” (Credit: Amazon Studios)

You can catch “Citadel” on Amazon starting April 28. It looks like it’s definitely going to be one we’re following here at OutKick.