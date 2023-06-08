Cincinnati Student Unloads On Woke Professor Who Punished Her For Using Term ‘Biological Women’

Videos by OutKick

A University of Cincinnati student who received a zero on an assignment for using the term “biological women” appeared on Thursday’s edition of OutKick’s Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich to discuss the incident.

Olivia Krolczyk says she got a zero on a paper that used the “forbidden” term in a class paper.

“So I had a Women’s Gender Studies class where we had to do a feminism project, Krolczyk said. “And we could choose any topic.”

Krolczyk chose arguably the most pro-feminist topic out there. She picked the history of rights and opportunities that women have had in athletics.

However, she didn’t approach it the “right way” by the standards of many college professors these days.

“Part of my topic was touching on how those rights are being affected by allowing men in biological women’s sports,” she said. “So that’s where the problem was.”

The professor acknowledged Krolczyk’s work was solid, but she gave her assignment zero for the project, reasoning that the term used was exclusionary. Like most people with an ounce of sense, Krolczyk disagrees with that assessment. Dakich asked if she found the term offensive.

“No. Well, I think it’s ridiculous that I have ‘biological’ in front of ‘women’ these days.”

When asked what she wants to happen to the professor in question, Krolczyk said she didn’t want to try to get her fired. However, she said something needs to happen or the professor will continue to push her agenda.

“Just slapping her hand and letting her get away with this is not enough,” Krolczyk said. “Because she’s going to continue to do it to other students.”

The incident occurred at the University of Cincinnati. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Krolczyk Said The Same Professor Docker Her Grade During A Class Discussion

This wasn’t the first time Krolczyk took a hit for disagreeing with the professor’s agenda. She told Dakich that she had another incident during a class discussion.

“I said it was unfair to generalize and say that all white men are privileged and then she docked grade and said that pretty much that’s not true,” Krolczyk said.

So why would the professor discourage nuanced thinking like this, and instead encourage students to paint with an insanely broad brush?

Because she said so.

“If I recall correctly, she pretty much just said that it is very important to recognize that all white men were privileged and that was the end of it.”

Dakich and Krolczyk discussed the absurdity of people lashing out at Krolczyk and others who speak out about the issue of trans athletes competing in women’s sports.

“I don’t care how someone else wants to dress. Like, that’s fine. Whatever, Krolczyk said. “But when you tell me that I can’t use a word in a paper and fail me or say that I’m transphobic for saying that men shouldn’t be in women’s sports. That’s insane.”

