Cincinnati Bengals RB Joe Mixon Warns Americans To Look Out For ‘$10 Gas Prices’

Joe Manchin?
Nah, Joe Mixon.
Economist and top Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon had a ghastly warning for Americans suffering high prices at the pump.
With US national gas prices still ridiculously high at around $4 a gallon (8/23: $3.89) and places like Los Angeles County charging at over $6-7 a gallon, Mixon wanted to tackle the expectations of those numbers going down in time.
Using his incredible field vision, the 26-year-old Pro Bowl RB studied the trajectory of policy under U.S. President Joe Biden and concluded that Americans ought to prepare for “10$ gas prices,” with a nervously sweating emoji to underscore his findings.
Mixon tweeted out his prediction on Tuesday.
“What’s that mean?” asked an anxious Twitter follower.
“Why y’all replying Putin man the government is so in y’all’s head smh,” added another user.
BIDEN CLAIMS RECORD-HIGH INFLATION NUMBERS ARE ‘OUTDATED’; PATS SELF ON BACK FOR ‘LOWER’ GAS PRICES
Haters can call Mixon crazy, but with more government spending teetering the U.S. economy toward a season of tanking, the RB may prove to be right.
Much like gas prices, hope behind the Cincinnati Bengals’ 2022 season is experiencing a spike in the charts.
After winning the AFC last season, with the help of Mixon’s long-awaited Pro Bowl-level year, Cincinnati is expected to keep its foot on the gas on offense and claw their way back to the postseason.
Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
