Biden Claims Record-High Inflation Numbers Are ‘Outdated’; Pats Self On Back For ‘Lower’ Gas Prices

The numbers are out for the US economy in June and … it’s bad. Like, historically bad. The consumer price index – a generalized measure on the price for goods and services – is up 9.1% from this time one year ago.

President Joe Biden took to Twitter and – don’t worry everyone – he said that “fighting inflation is [his] top economic priority.”

Today’s report is a reminder that inflation is too high – fighting inflation is my top economic priority. And while the numbers today are not acceptable, they are also outdated. In the past 30 days, the average price of gas has dropped by 40 cents a gallon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2022

Claiming the numbers are outdated because gas prices are down from record-highs is certainly one way to look at it.

For the record: when Biden took office in January of 2021, the average gallon of gas cost $2.39. Last July, the price had risen to $3.13. Currently, a gallon of gas costs the average American $4.65. That data is courtesy of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

RELATED: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PUSHING FOR SECOND COVID BOOSTER SHOTS, DESPITE LACK OF EVIDENCE

To recap, that’s a 96% rise since the inauguration and a 50% rise since this time last year. But, hey, at least it’s not $4.96 like it was three weeks ago! You should be thanking President Biden!

But even if you don’t want to thank Biden, you certainly shouldn’t blame him. After all, this is the fault of the oil and gas companies and that damn Democrat-led Congress.

Lastly, annual core inflation is down for the third month in a row. To lower inflation more, without giving up the economic gains we’ve achieved, Congress must act – now. They must work to reduce the cost of everyday expenses for working families. Send legislation to my desk. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 13, 2022

Then there were the comments from the administration just last week. When pressed about inflation by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded:

“We know that the American people are feeling the high costs. We understand what they are feeling because when you look at inflation — when you look at where we are economically, and we are stronger economically than we have been in history.” (Bold added by Outkick for emphasis)

Stronger economically than in history, huh? Let’s take a look at the scorecard. Inflation is on the fastest pace it’s been on since December of 1981.

Food costs are up 5.6% since last year – and don’t forget that The White House bragged last July that your freedom cookout would cost 16 cents less than the previous year.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Biden’s tweet rings pretty hollow with the populous, particularly because he and his administration have been so wrong about inflation every step of the way.

Trust the inflation experts, guys. This is absolutely devastating for the clueless Biden administration. Biden’s presidency would have been far better if he’d pulled a Costanza and just done the exact opposite of everything he thought he should do: pic.twitter.com/m0a01kSvDh — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 13, 2022

Maybe it would be better if inflation weren’t the White House’s “top economic priority.” Maybe it would be better if they did nothing. After all, everything they touch seems to get worse.