Biden Claims Record-High Inflation Numbers Are ‘Outdated’; Pats Self On Back For ‘Lower’ Gas Prices

2 Comments

The numbers are out for the US economy in June and … it’s bad. Like, historically bad. The consumer price index – a generalized measure on the price for goods and services – is up 9.1% from this time one year ago.

President Joe Biden took to Twitter and – don’t worry everyone – he said that “fighting inflation is [his] top economic priority.”

Claiming the numbers are outdated because gas prices are down from record-highs is certainly one way to look at it.

For the record: when Biden took office in January of 2021, the average gallon of gas cost $2.39. Last July, the price had risen to $3.13. Currently, a gallon of gas costs the average American $4.65. That data is courtesy of the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

RELATED: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PUSHING FOR SECOND COVID BOOSTER SHOTS, DESPITE LACK OF EVIDENCE

To recap, that’s a 96% rise since the inauguration and a 50% rise since this time last year. But, hey, at least it’s not $4.96 like it was three weeks ago! You should be thanking President Biden!

But even if you don’t want to thank Biden, you certainly shouldn’t blame him. After all, this is the fault of the oil and gas companies and that damn Democrat-led Congress.

Then there were the comments from the administration just last week. When pressed about inflation by Fox News’ Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded:

“We know that the American people are feeling the high costs. We understand what they are feeling because when you look at inflation — when you look at where we are economically, and we are stronger economically than we have been in history.” (Bold added by Outkick for emphasis)

Stronger economically than in history, huh? Let’s take a look at the scorecard. Inflation is on the fastest pace it’s been on since December of 1981.

Food costs are up 5.6% since last year – and don’t forget that The White House bragged last July that your freedom cookout would cost 16 cents less than the previous year.

Biden’s tweet rings pretty hollow with the populous, particularly because he and his administration have been so wrong about inflation every step of the way.

Maybe it would be better if inflation weren’t the White House’s “top economic priority.” Maybe it would be better if they did nothing. After all, everything they touch seems to get worse.

gas pricesInflationPresident Joe BidenWhite House

Written by Dan Zaksheske

Dan began his sports media career at MSESPN, where he survived for nearly a decade. Once the Stockholm Syndrome cleared, he made his way to Outkick. He is secure enough in his masculinity to admit he is a cat-enthusiast with three cats, one of which is named “Brady” because his wife wishes she were married to Tom instead of him.

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here