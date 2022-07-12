Biden Administration Pushing for Second COVID Booster Shots, Despite Lack of Evidence

A new report out from the Washington Post indicates that “Biden Administration officials” are pushing to roll out second booster shots to all adults, not just the over 50 demographic they’ve currently targeted.

This comes just a few days after new research confirmed that the booster effectiveness rates against infection and symptomatic infection by current variants was 20-25%:

What’s the answer to the rapid decline in effectiveness seen after the first booster? Why, a second booster of course!

The first paragraph of the story hints at the FDA and CDC’s current roles as functionaries assigned to rubber stamp whatever the president’s handlers want:

Biden administration officials are developing a plan to allow all adults to receive a second coronavirus booster shot, pending federal agency sign-offs, as the White House and health experts seek to blunt a virus surge that has sent hospitalizations to their highest levels since March 3.

Announcing your plan through leaks to the press before federal agencies have officially recommended it shows how confident you are that political pressure will overcome any regulatory hesitation.

When you know the FDA and CDC will do what they’re told, you can gleefully announce to your base that they’ll soon be cleared to receive their second booster. Does it matter that their “full” vaccination series and first booster didn’t prevent them from getting COVID? Of course not!

But don’t worry, concerning lack of scientific process aside, at least Ashish Jha and Anthony Fauci support it:

While the booster plan still needs formal sign-off from regulators and public health officials, it has the backing of White House coronavirus coordinator Ashish Jha and Anthony S. Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, according to five officials who like others interviewed in this report spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plan.

The same Fauci, who hopelessly overestimated the effectiveness of the first booster dose, now supports rolling out a second booster dose that will also rapidly wane from an already disappointing level.

When what you’re doing isn’t working, just do more of it.

One relatively sane vaccine expert actually did acknowledge that this strategy does not actually make much sense, given that COVID is never going away and that the vaccines are incapable of providing any significant level of protection against moderate disease:

“I do think [a second booster shot] does make sense for certain groups, but a universal boosting strategy doesn’t make sense,” Offit said in an interview Monday, citing data showing that three doses of mRNA vaccine provided long-lasting protection against severe disease. “At some level, we’re going to have to get used to mild illness and moderate illness as part of this virus — which is going to be with us for the rest of my life, the rest of my children’s lives, the rest of their children’s lives.”

Offit even warned that this strategy could lead to significant negative consequences and set the vaccination efforts back even further:

Offit also warned that repeatedly administering the same vaccine could lead to a phenomenon known as “imprinting,” where an individual’s immune system develops a highly targeted response to earlier versions of a virus and fails to adapt as that virus evolves.

“As you continue to boost with the same ancestral strain, you lock yourself into that response,” Offit said. “Should there ever be a virus that is truly resistant to protection against serious illness … you need to start all over again and give that vaccine.”

Will Fauci, Jha, Walensky and the other supposed “experts” be concerned about this? Of course not! That would require admitting they were wrong and moving on from their obsessive COVID policies.

Anything that takes away from their power and influence is not an acceptable solution and so the inevitable ramp up for fourth shots continues, despite the lack of proven benefits and potential harms.

Of course, across the US, even with the minimal booster dose protection waning, cases are rising while deaths have remained low:

Which raises the all important question, why is any of this remotely necessary?

We’ve already seen that extremely high vaccination and booster rates are not enough to stop deaths from rising to record highs in a given geographic location:

Nor have they prevented some countries from reporting that 56% of their entire citizenry has tested positive:

What can possibly be gained by forcing additional shots? Will the next set of boosters also be mandated, based on antibody levels that have no correlate of protection?

It’s a ludicrous standard that will lead only to further division and distrust of public health.

We now know that booster effectiveness against Omicron is less than 25%, according to new research.

So what’s the FDA, CDC and Biden Administration going to do with that information? Add another booster.

Even when deaths are low despite significant increases in case rates, which are already under reported because of at home testing, they can’t stop themselves from adding more shots. They’ll never just admit they were wrong.

It’s a relentless push for more and more and more power and control, instead of just moving on with life and accepting an endemic virus that has mutated and will continue to mutate.

The administration is already signaling that the regulatory bodies should fall in line with their plan, so the decision essentially amounts to a foregone conclusion.

And yet, when asked about the justification for rolling out a fourth dose for younger Americans, the Post reported that CDC officials said: “there is no U.S. data for people under 50.“

Europe’s CDC agrees:

There is no clear evidence to support giving a 2nd booster dose to people <60 years of age not at higher risk of severe disease.



Neither is there clear evidence to support giving them to healthcare workers unless they are at high risk.https://t.co/Bn722p8zoP#COVID19 — ECDC (@ECDC_EU) July 11, 2022

Seems like the perfect opportunity for more mandates.