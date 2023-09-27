CIA Apparently Escorted Dr. Fauci Around In Secret To Advise On Lab Leak Investigation

Videos by OutKick

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s efforts to downplay the lab leak were significantly more extensive than previously realized.

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman sent a letter this week to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, saying that according to information they’d learned, Dr. Fauci was involved in the CIA’s examination of COVID-19 origins.

The letter says that the CIA escorted Fauci into offices in secret, where he was able to “influence” thinking on the origins investigation.

“The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into [CIA] Headquarters — without a record of entry — and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review,” the letter says. “Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence.

“The American people deserve the truth — to know the origins of the virus and whether there was a concerted effort by public health authorities to suppress the lab leak theory for political or national security purposes.”

And that’s just the start of seemingly incredible efforts by the CIA to downplay a lab leak hypothesis.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, wears a mask while speaking to members of the media before an event on the Biden administration’s Covid-19 response in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Fauci Helped Influence Inaccurate Conclusions On Everything

Just recently, whistleblowers came forward alleging the CIA paid to influence the opinions of top officials on the origins of the pandemic.

Now we have allegations that the CIA brought Fauci in secretly to avoid oversight in order to downplay the lab leak within the organization.

Why was the CIA so invested in influencing opinion against the lab leak? We’ll likely never find out.

But what we do know is that if Anthony Fauci is involved, disinformation will result.

Fauci misled the public on virtually every single part of pandemic policy, information or its origins. His efforts to downplay his organization’s involvement in funding gain-of-function research were so disingenuous that he was referred for prosecution by Senator Rand Paul.

He was wrong about masks, admitting earlier this year that there’s no high-quality evidence that they work, after relentlessly demanding everyone wear masks for multiple years.

READ: FAUCI FINALLY ADMITS MASK MANDATES DON’T WORK, SAYS ’10 PERCENT’ EFFECTIVE IN NEW YORK TIMES PIECE

This remarkable revelation about the CIA is just the latest in a long line of damning information on Fauci. And instead of being held accountable for his mistakes and outright falsehoods, he continues to be rewarded.

It pays to tell powerful people what they want to hear.