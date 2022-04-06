Church Gives Up ‘Whiteness’ For Lent

This year, the First United Church in Oak Park, Illinois, has given up “whiteness” for Lent.

“For Lent this year, First United is doing a mix of ‘giving something up’ and ‘taking something on.’ In our worship services throughout Lent, we will not be using any music or liturgy written or composed by white people,” the church explained via the Post Millennial.

“Our music will be drawn from the African American spirituals tradition, from South African freedom songs, from Native American traditions, and many, many more.”

I say, don’t even let white people in the church. And how dare this following Lenten guide for women not include whiteness?

In all seriousness, this decision is shameful. It’s using a church to virtue signal. We explained in a column earlier this week that because progressives have run out of actual examples of racism, they have to manufacture examples of inequalities.

In sum:

In case you hadn’t noticed, America is no longer racist against black people. It hasn’t been in a long time. That is a positive except for those who capitalize on racial division, like the corporate press and Al Sharpton. Race hustlers will never acknowledge changes in American race relations. If they did, they’d have no reason to keep waking up in the morning. They’d fade into the abyss.

So it appears that white people-composed gospel is the latest case of faux discrimination.

The First United Church encourages you to come and wash away your sins. Except, of course, the sin that is coming out of the womb white. That’s unforgivable.