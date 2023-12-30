Christmas Day Backyard Football Ends With A Knockout Hit

Videos by OutKick

Who doesn’t love a little football in the yard during the holidays? Growing up we were in someone’s backyard throwing around a football during Thanksgiving and Christmas every year.

As you get older the games turn into just tossing the football around for a while. Then the injuries start piling up. I still remember the year I hyperextended my knee and couldn’t lift my leg the next day due to all of the swelling. Good times.

A group of best friends from St. Louis took injuries during Christmas day backyard football to a whole new level this year. In a video partially captioned, “Definitely the WORST idea we’ve ever had” the friends show a devastating hit that likely ended the football activities for the day.

Big hit delivered on Christmas day (Image Credit: daguysstl/Instagram)

They weren’t wearing flags or playing a friendly game of two hand touch when the ventured out into the snow for some football on Christmas. They brought helmets and pads to add some contact to their backyard game.

A game which looked more like an Oklahoma drill than it did an actual football game.

There’s defender in a three-point stance waiting for the center, who has no intentions of blocking, to hike the ball. Once the ball is snapped, the quarterback hands it off to a running back who has no chance of avoiding the devastating hit that is coming his way.

The running back only takes a couple of steps before he’s absolutely leveled by an old school helmet to helmet hit. We’re talking the kind of hit that would be worth of a hefty fine and a suspension in today’s much softer NFL.

The running back lands in the dusting of snow on the ground and doesn’t move. He appears to have been knocked out cold by the hit.

Who needs enemies when you have best friends who will knock you out on Christmas day? Everyone knows a true friend never takes it easy on you, even during the holidays.