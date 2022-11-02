Christina Applegate Has Gained 40 Pounds, Can’t Walk Without Cane Since MS Diagnosis

The third season of Christina Applegate’s Netflix series Dead To Me is set to premiere later this month, and the 50-year-old actress has revealed just how difficult it was to shoot.

Applegate revealed she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis back in 2021. She was in the middle of shooting the show’s final season when she got the news, and told The New York Times about her struggles shooting the final series of the show.

The Married With Children star said that she had a obligation to finish the series dispute being unable to stand unassisted.

“The powers that be were like, ‘Let’s just stop. We don’t need to finish it. Let’s put a few episodes together [with previously recorded footage]. I said, ‘No. We’re going to do it, but we’re going to do it on my terms.’

“There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better,'” she said. “There is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time. Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine.'”

Christina Applegate and Dead To Me co-star Linda Cardellini. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

Applegate Was An Absolute Trooper To Get The Work Done

Applegate returned to the set but had lost a large portion of her mobility and needed a wheelchair to get around. She talked about how this will be the first time audiences see her since her diagnosis.

“This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am. I put on 40 pounds; I can’t walk without a cane. I want people to know that I am very aware of all of that,” she said.

Applegate was also asked if she had come to terms with her MS diagnosis, a question for which she had a blunt answer.

“No. I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

The final season of Dead To Me drops on November 17.

