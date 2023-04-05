Christina Aguilera Talks Sex, Reveals Some Interesting Places She’s Gotten Down

Videos by OutKick

Christina Aguilera has entered into an interesting time in her career. She’s sold millions of records, won a bunch of awards, and did the whole singing contest TV show for a little while. She’s reached the point where she can do whatever it is she wants without hustling for paychecks.

What she wants to do now is push lube and talk about her sex life on podcasts. That’s right the late 90s and early 2000s pop star is now the co-founder and chief brand advisor of the lube company, Playground. She’s all about exploration with the help of her new product.

Christina Aguilera poses with the award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (Photo by Omar Vega/FilmMagic)

Aguilera said of her new venture, “I like being a part of something that creates things that are not only pleasing but good for you and your vagina, which is the epicenter of everything for us.”

The announcement that she was now in the lube game came a few days before Wednesday’s appearance on the podcast, Call Her Daddy. During her hour long visit, her first appearance on a podcast, the 42-year-old talked a lot about her sex life.

Aguilera didn’t hold back at all. The mother of two talked about her favorite positions, times she almost got caught in the act, and even the sex act she’s best at.

She talks about getting creative and using her imagination with her longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler. Part of being creative is getting down in some interesting places. She names a few of them.

There’s No Such Thing As Oversharing With XTina

After revealing that her best skill in the bedroom is oral sex, and handing out some advice on the topic, Aguilera got into her top positions briefly before mentioning some interesting places she’s gotten down.

“There’s the studio soundboard. I’ve been bent over it a couple times. It’s fun,” Aguilera admitted. “A plane can be fun, we’ve definitely hid some stuff under the blanket.

“I can’t believe we didn’t get caught so many times in so many situations.”

This part of Aguilera’s career might be the most interesting. She’s just started the whole lube company and dipped her toe into podcast interviews. Imagine what she’ll be pushing and sharing in the next couple of years.