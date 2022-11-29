Christian Pulisic Injury Update: U.S. Forward Sent To Hospital After Iran Game

U.S. Men’s National Team forward Christian Pulisic has been sent to a Qatari hospital for further evaluation after suffering an abdominal injury in a World Cup match on Tuesday.

Pulisic, nicknamed “Captain America,” scored the only goal of the match as the U.S. defeated Iran 1-0. The United States now advances to the knockout Round of 16 for the first time since 2014.

PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT ON TOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸@USMNT pic.twitter.com/nkcQ5DDU0i — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

PULISIC AND IRAN’S GOALKEEPER COLLIDED IN THE 1ST HALF

Pulisic had a hard collision with the Iranian goalkeeper when he appeared to get hit in the abdominal / groin area. He remained on the ground for several minutes before heading to the sidelines. Brenden Aaronson eventually replaced Pulisic after halftime.

Leaving it all on the line 🇺🇸



Pulisic is back out on the field for the @USMNT 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/1bDrEmdVYv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Christian Pulisic is OUT for the remainder of the match and replaced by Brenden Aaronsonpic.twitter.com/ZNEKeiBzKh — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 29, 2022

The U.S. team found itself in a must-win situation if it wanted to keep its World Cup dreams alive. Earlier in the group round, USMNT tied both Wales 1-1 and England 0-0.

FOX Sports Jenny Taft reported that Pulisic was able to speak with his team via FaceTime from the hospital.

I was told from @USMNT that Christian Pulisic is at the hospital to get his abdominal injury further evaluated. He also FaceTimed the team in the locker room following the win. #USMNT @FOXSoccer — Jenny Taft (@JennyTaft) November 29, 2022

The United States is set to play Netherlands in the round of 16 at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. It is unknown how significant Pulisic’s injury is, however it would be a massive loss if he’s unable to play.

After the match, a photo made the rounds on social media that purportedly shows Christian Pulisic celebrating in the hospital and saying he’d be ready for Saturday’s game.