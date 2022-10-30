Christian McCaffrey Scores First TD For Niners But Not How You’d Expect

CMC, QB1?
Star running back Christian McCaffrey just scored his first touchdown as a San Francisco 49er … just not how fans expected.
RAMS TRIED TO TRADE FOR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
In his second game with the Niners since getting shipped out of Carolina, McCaffrey helped put SF on the scoreboard against the divisional-rival Rams with a 34-yard passing touchdown to wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The trick play had So-Fi Stadium fooled.
It was an absolute dime by CMC: showcasing that the Pro Bowl runner can really do it all.
Running, receiving and now throwing pinpoint passes.
WATCH:
San Francisco looks to extend its regular-season winning record against Sean McVay’s Rams to eight straight.
Fantasy football managers were pumped to see the CMC-SF trade already pay dividends.
