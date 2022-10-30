Christian McCaffrey Scores First TD For Niners But Not How You’d Expect

CMC, QB1?

Star running back Christian McCaffrey just scored his first touchdown as a San Francisco 49er … just not how fans expected.

RAMS TRIED TO TRADE FOR CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY

In his second game with the Niners since getting shipped out of Carolina, McCaffrey helped put SF on the scoreboard against the divisional-rival Rams with a 34-yard passing touchdown to wideout Brandon Aiyuk. The trick play had So-Fi Stadium fooled.

It was an absolute dime by CMC: showcasing that the Pro Bowl runner can really do it all.

Running, receiving and now throwing pinpoint passes.

Christian McCaffrey really does it all, touchdown pass to Aiyuk, 34 yards!pic.twitter.com/WfdF2ODjjs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 30, 2022

San Francisco looks to extend its regular-season winning record against Sean McVay’s Rams to eight straight.

Fantasy football managers were pumped to see the CMC-SF trade already pay dividends.

Everyone who is playing against Christian McCaffrey in fantasy this week #nfl #49ers pic.twitter.com/ZHvMe3S9IX — MMA Cardinal (@MmaCardinal) October 30, 2022

Most Pass TD with over 30+ Air Yards this season on 49ers



Christian McCaffrey 1

Jimmy Garoppolo 0 pic.twitter.com/gfQ7h1OkSp — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 30, 2022

Christian McCaffrey tossing TDs for my fantasy team: pic.twitter.com/Bpe2t5x8X9 — NBC Sports EDGE Football (@NBCSEdgeFB) October 30, 2022