Rams Tried To Trade For Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers dealt running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers last week, as the team attempts to clear house amid an abysmal season. As it turns out, other teams were trying to get in on a trade for McCaffrey, including the Los Angeles Rams.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Niners were the first team to pick up the phone and give the Panthers a ring, but others soon followed.

Among them were the Philadelphia Eagles and the Denver Broncos, two teams that Breer said looked into cutting a deal for McCaffrey but as he notes, their respective GMs — Howie Roseman and George Paton — like to check out any potential deals.

Neither team was willing to give up enough for McCaffrey — reportedly only offering third and fourth-round draft picks — so the Rams moved on.

The final two teams in the running were the 49ers and Rams. Both teams made offers with Los Angeles deciding to pony up second and third-round picks in 2023, in addition to fourth and fifth-round picks in 2024, plus running back Cam Akers.

The Panthers turned that down, instead opting for San Francisco’s offer of second, third, and fourth-round picks in 2023, and a fifth-round pick in 2024.

The Rams camp seemed a bit disappointed by this decision. Here was head coach Sean McVay’s reaction.

#Rams Sean McVay reaction to the #49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey: "Oh s–t, they're getting another great player." pic.twitter.com/PEyeB8JI98 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 25, 2022

The Panthers managed to win their first game after the trade, beating the woeful Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-3.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey and his new 49ers teammates fell to the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 44-23. McCaffrey had 8 carries for 38 yards, and 2 catches for 24 yards.

