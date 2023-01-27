Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles might need the army to keep Christian McCaffrey off the field Sunday.

The San Francisco 49ers and Eagles will battle it out in the NFC title game for a chance to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl. It should be one hell of an exciting game.

Christian McCaffrey doesn’t plan on sitting out against the Eagles. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McCaffrey, who is one of the most dynamic players in modern NFL history, is dealing with a bruised calf and sat out practice Thursday. However, there’s no chance he doesn’t suit up Sunday.

“Zero,” the talented running back responded when asked if there’s any chance he sits out the game against the Eagles, according to ESPN.

Christian McCaffrey will be on the field Sunday.

It’s not surprising at all that McCaffrey will have his gear on and be on the field ready to roll against Philadelphia.

He’s an incredibly tough guy, and he’s definitely not about to miss a chance to punch a ticket to the Super Bowl.

While a bruised calf isn’t fun, you only have so many chances to make the Super Bowl. After several seasons in the league, he finally has a shot to advance to the Super Bowl and play for the Lombardi Trophy. It’d be shocking if he gave any other answer.

Christian McCaffrey is battling a bruised calf. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Furthermore, the 49ers need McCaffrey out there on the field. The team is already rolling with seventh round pick Brock Purdy at QB.

The team couldn’t really afford to also lose McCaffrey. On the season with the 49ers, he’s rushed for 746 yards, six touchdowns and caught an additional four scores. The man is an offensive Swiss army knife.

They’re going to need everything he can produce Sunday if the 49ers want to beat the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey plans on playing against the Eagles. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Catch the game at 3:00 EST on Fox. It’s going to be an absolute dogfight.