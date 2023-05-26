Christian Baseball Players Need To Let Their Voices Be Heard As Dodgers Honor Nun Drag Group | Tomi Lahren

The Dodgers invited then disinvited then re-invited a bunch of blasphemous drag freaks to receive a “community hero” award.

You betcha I’ve got some Final Thoughts. 

Memorial Day is Monday, a day to commemorate our fallen military heroes. But that parade has apparently been rained out in favor of rainbows, drag queens and penis tucking swimwear. 

Memorial Day is now just the kickoff to pride month, it seems. 

And while it’s beyond me why we must all celebrate the sexual desires and preferences of some, in the first place, I also don’t know why literally every entity known to mankind — sorry “theykind” — must salute it and salute it visibly. 

Which brings me to the LA Dodgers. 

Look, I don’t give a rat’s ass about most sports, but I love baseball. So this, this really grinds my gears. 

After inviting a group of Christianity-mocking drag queens to receive a “community hero” award, the baseball club received a great deal of pushback and for good reason. 

So they pulled the invite.

But because it’s LA and Gay is the state religion, the Dodgers reversed course yet again and re-instated their invitation. 

I’d like y’all to formally meet the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence” and a word of warning to anyone with a pacemaker or other life-sustaining medical device, don’t say I didn’t warn you. 

I’m not sure what makes that group deserving of a “community hero” award but I will list some of the group’s other “accolades.”

The group once hosted a pub crawl on Easter Sunday to mock “Stations of the Cross,” a commemoration of Jesus’ last day on Earth. 

On other occasions, these drag queens make a point to once again mock our faith with a “Hunky Jesus” competition. 

And then there’s the whole “sexy dance” in Nun attire that’s not just gross but blasphemous and insulting and, quite frankly, torture of the eye. This is an anti-christian hate group. 

But the Dodgers organization thinks these people are community heroes, huh?

No, more accurately, some activists in the front office or in the MLB organization have hijacked the sport and made it appear as if this is something baseball fans — at large — endorse. 

Wrong. Baseball players, predominantly conservative. Baseball coaches, predominantly conservative. And baseball fans, predominantly conservative. 

So why then does this crap continue? 

I’ll tell ya why, because conservative athletes are too afraid to rock the boat and stand up for THEIR beliefs. 

Why? Leftist athletes don’t think twice about voicing their activism. They don’t care who they offend and they are often rewarded for it. 

But conservatives refuse. 

I’m calling on every conservative or Christian player in the Dodgers organization to stand up and say something about this. 

You have the power to make a change but if you don’t, I shudder to think what Pride 2024 or Pride 2025 or Pride 2035 is gonna look like. 

Why is it that only the Christian faith is the only faith repeatedly dumped on? Every other group and every other religion falls into a protected class, except for us. 

We only have ourselves to blame for that. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.  

