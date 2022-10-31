Christian Bale’s New Movie Looks Unbelievably Sinister And Dark

“The Pale Blue Eye” looks like it might be the latest hit from Christian Bale.

A preview recently dropped for the Netflix film, and it looks like one of the darkest and most sinister productions that we’ve seen in a very long time.

The plot of the unnerving film, according to Netflix, is as follows:

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it’s discovered that the young man’s heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder. Stymied by the cadets’ code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry — a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

You can fire up the preview below. There’s a good chance it’s going to make your skin crawl.

What do we all think about the first preview for “The Pale Blue Eye”? I think it’s safe to say it looks great while also being wildly uncomfortable.

Whenever you have death, mystery and Edgar Allen Poe involved, you know you’re in for an unnerving and sinister time.

Christian Bale continues to make incredible movies.

We also know Christian Bale only drops massive hits. The man doesn’t know how to make a bad movie. He’s one of the most talented guys in the history of Hollywood.

We’re talking about the guy who went from playing Batman to playing Dick Cheney in “Vice.” That’s about as big of a jump as you’ll ever see, and he crushed both roles.

Now, Christian Bale is bringing fans what looks like his next guaranteed success. Plus, it’s going to be very dark, and we all know he thrives in that kind of role.

“The Pale Blue Eye” with Christian Bale comes out January 6 on Netflix. (Credit: Scott Garfield/Netflix © 2022)

