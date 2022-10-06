Christian Bale’s Latest Movie Looks Hollywood’s Next Great Mystery

Hype is through the roof for Christian Bale’s new movie “Amsterdam.”

As the faithful OutKick readers following along know, “Amsterdam” is believed to be one of the best movies of 2022, and the cast is absolutely loaded with an absurd amount of talent for murder mystery set in the 1930s.

Bale is joined by Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Taylor Swift and Robert DeNiro.

Now, the latest promo for the film will only get people more excited about the murder mystery.

It feels like it’s been a very long time since we’ve had a movie with this amount of hype. Of course, that’s excluding superhero movies and sequels.

It’s easy for people to get amped up about those movies, but it’s very rare Hollywood produces a unique and original idea these days.

It’s even rarer when one is produced with such a great cast. “Amsterdam” truly has a murderer’s row lineup of talent, and Christian Bale and Margot Robbie are front and center leading the way.

Christian Bale and Margot Robbie will star in Amsterdam. (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rlT5hdcojRE)

When it comes to Hollywood stars, there are very few people more talented than Christian Bale. All that man does is make hits.

Whether it’s “The Dark Knight” trilogy or any of his other work over the past 20 years, Bale simply doesn’t miss.

Christian Bale stars in the upcoming movie “Amsterdam.” (Credit: Screenshot/YouTube Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4LBGoad5Qjs)

Now, he’s teamed up with an A-list cast for a murder mystery that looks like it’s going to be awesome. Fans can catch “Amsterdam” starting this Friday. This one is definitely on my list.