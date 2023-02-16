Chris Stapleton Reflects On Incredible Super Bowl National Anthem, Reveals He Probably Won’t Ever Watch It

Videos by OutKick

Chris Stapleton loved singing the national anthem in front of the entire world at the Super Bowl.

The legendary country musician had the honor of opening the game between the Chiefs and Eagles with our beautiful anthem and it didn’t disappoint.

In fact, it was so powerful that it brought Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni to tears in front of the country. As for Stapleton, it just felt good.

.@ChrisStapleton brings the house down with his performance of the National Anthem! #SBLVII pic.twitter.com/iiRzjVcByW — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2023

Chris Stapleton was happy to play his role at the Super Bowl.

“Man, it felt great. It really did. The energy was good and the crowd was hyped up for the game, so that kind of gets you ready to go,” Stapleton told Entertainment Tonight when discussing the epic performance.

While it was one of the best anthem performances in recent memory, Stapleton will probably never even see a video of it. Why? He’s not a fan of watching himself.

“I don’t know if I can watch it, man. I try not to watch myself back too much,” Stapleton further explained.

Chris Stapleton likely won’t watch his Super Bowl anthem performance. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Stapleton stole the show ahead of the Super Bowl.

Very few Super Bowl national anthems get remembered. It’s unfortunate but it’s true. People go out there, do their thing, the game gets played and everyone moves on.

It takes a lot for an anthem to get remembered. One notable one that has withstood the test of time was Whitney Houston back in 1991.

I think it’s safe to say Stapleton’s anthem will be added to the list of those that won’t be forgotten. It was absolutely incredible.

When you manage to bring a grown man to tears, you know you’re doing something right. Hell, they should just have had Stapleton stick around to do the halftime show.

It probably would have gone over a lot better with people than what fans got out of Rihanna.

Chris Stapleton crushed the Super Bowl anthem. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton is an incredible country artist, and it was a genius decision to have him do the anthem. He crushed it, and anyone who disagrees is being contrarian for no reason or just lying.

Now, take a moment to enjoy Stapleton’s most criminally underrated song ever. Smash the play button.