Chris Sale Vs Everything In The Clubhouse As Pitcher’s Meltdown Continues

Videos by OutKick

The Boston Red Sox may need to hit up Mike Lindell for some My Pillow’s to calm Chris Sale down.

The Major League pitcher once again had a meltdown on Monday after he proceeded to toss and punch everything in the dugout after a disastrous performance on the mound.

After giving up five runs in five innings and not striking out any Baltimore Orioles, it was Sale vs the Gatorade bottle in the visiting team’s dugout.

Please don't do that Chris Sale. pic.twitter.com/4Mn52K169F — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 24, 2023

You just know Sox manager Alex Cora was like “Oh great, he’s going to break his damn hand.” Fortunately, as one astute Twitter user tweeted, he went wild on his non-pitching hand.

The freak out was nothing new for Sale. In fact, we’ve come to expect it.

Last year during a rehab stint, Sale apparently didn’t like the clubhouse decorations. So he decided to rip them off the wall and destroy them after his poor pitching performance.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Although he called himself an idiot for his tantrum, Sale also put the blame on the person that taped his outburst.

“That’s their problem for videoing it. If you want me to act like a normal person, treat me like a normal person. This isn’t a normal atmosphere. If I was at Bank of America, that wouldn’t fly,” Sale told reporters after the game.

MAYBE IT’S JUST BAD LUCK…

To be fair, some of Sale’s unfortunate incidents have come from just plain bad luck.

One example was when he was hit by a line drive off of Aaron Judge’s bat that led to Sale needing finger surgery

Chris Sale was hit by a comebacker and walks off the field with what certainly appears to be a broken finger



pic.twitter.com/vNj09EB9vK — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) July 17, 2022

RED SOX ARE LAST IN THE AL EAST

Sale then suffering a season-ending injury from a BICYCLE ACCIDENT. He also missed the entire 2020 season with Tommy John surgery. Obviously things haven’t been going so great for the seven-time All-Star in recent years.

So knowing that he has all this bad luck and the baseball gods have a black cloud over him, it’s probably not a good idea for Sale to test his luck by punching and kicking things anymore after bad starts. As they say – the odds may not be in his favor.

But hey – he’ll always be able to fall back on having a gig on an HDTV home remodeling show!