Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Comments On Tantrum, ‘I Acted Like An Idiot’

Seven-time MLB All-Star pitcher Chris Sale put the flat in flatscreen after pummeling a TV and trashing a Triple-A affiliate’s clubhouse after a disappointing rehab start.

Sale appeared on the mound for the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday, marking another rehab start after dealing with a rib stress fracture suffered in February. He allowed five walks, three hits and one unearned run in 3.2 innings, adding five strikeouts to his night.

Worcester ultimately lost, 4-2, to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. As noted by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, the loss weighed heavy on Sale after his stale performance.

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

The 33-year-old began to tear apart the clubhouse tunnel but sounded remorseful over his actions the next day.

“I acted like an idiot last night and I’ve acted like an idiot before,” the pitcher said on Thursday, vowing to reimburse the Triple-A team for the damaged electronics.

“It’s who I am. It’s what makes me a big leaguer,” Sale added. “It’s what makes me good at my job. It might not be the best for the public eye but what is? Who’s perfect. Name him. I’d like to shake his hand.”

As for the viral tantrum, Sale preferred to have kept that moment behind closed doors.

“That’s their problem for videoing it,” he said. “If you want me to act like a normal person, treat me like a normal person. This isn’t a normal atmosphere. If I was at Bank of America, that wouldn’t fly.”

Despite his shaky rehab start, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said that there will be “a good chance he’ll pitch with us” on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

On July 1, Sale pitched for the Portland Sea Dogs: allowing one run on four hits and striking out seven batters in four innings.

