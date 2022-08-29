Chris Rock Compares Invitation To Host Oscars to OJ Simpson Crime Scene

Chris Rock isn’t ready to stage a comeback after the infamous Will Smith Oscars ceremony slap.

Five months (Mar. 27) have passed since the infamous scene at the Oscars awards ceremony — which featured Smith going up on stage to slap Rock after the comedian made a joke directed at wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

WILL SMITH APOLOGIZES TO CHRIS ROCK FOR INFAMOUS SLAP, EXPLAINS HIS SILENCE

Smith also won the Best Actor award (a career first) for his role in King Richard moments later.

Rock still sounds internally bruised by the unexpected attack but joked about the moment during a stand-up show in Arizona over the weekend with an off-kilter comparison.

Rock shared that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences — which organizes the annual Oscars ceremony — approached the comic to return to the stage and host the 2023 ceremony.

The comedian argued during his bit that being invited to return to the Oscars is similar to asking Nicole Brown Simpson to backtrack her steps before being (allegedly) slaughtered by former NFL running back OJ Simpson.

Needless to say, Rock declined the Academy’s consideration.

O.J. SIMPSON OFFERS BLUNT REACTION TO DESHAUN WATSON’S SUSPENSION

As relayed by the Los Angeles Times’ Philip Lewis, Rock said accepting the invitation would be similar to Brown Simpson going “back to the restaurant where she left her eyeglasses before being killed.”

“He’s bigger than me,” Rock said in his routine. “The state of Nevada would not sanction a fight between me and Will Smith.”

DAVE CHAPPELLE’S ATTACKER SAYS WILL SMITH-CHRIS ROCK SLAP MADE HIM DO IT

Though Rock wouldn’t have to concern himself with Smith’s attendance after the actor received a 10-year ban by the Academy, he didn’t sound ready to make amends with Smith despite the actor’s outreach.

“Chris, I apologize to you,” Smith said on his Instagram profile. “My behavior was unacceptable. And I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela