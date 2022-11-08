Chris Pratt Pulled Off Awesome ‘Yellowstone’ Costume

Chris Pratt looks right at home dressed up as a cowboy.

The fifth season of the show starts this Sunday on the Paramount Network, and Pratt was feeling some Rip vibes last week.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” dressed up as John Dutton’s right-hand man for Halloween, and he looks like he could have just walked right off the set of Taylor Sheridan’s set.

Can I get a yeeeehaaaw 🤠 pic.twitter.com/78syy8psBJ — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) November 2, 2022

I think it’s fair to say this is a 10/10 from the face of “The Terminal List.” It was simple, but hit the nail right on the head.

Pratt looks like he’s ready to unleash some hate after wrangling up some cattle on the Yellowstone Ranch.

Taylor Sheridan absolutely needs to pick up the phone and see if Pratt would do a guest spot on the legendary Paramount Network series.

Imagine if Pratt appeared in an upcoming season as a villain. Him and Costner on screen together would be excellent. Now that we’ve seen him channel some “Yellowstone” energy, I think we can all agree it needs to happen.

Chris Pratt joining the “Yellowstone” universe would break the entertainment industry in the best way possible.

“Yellowstone” returns November 13 on the Paramount Network. (Credit: Paramount Network)

We also already know he can play a very dark role. “The Terminal List” is an insanely dark show, and Pratt crushed it as James Reece.

He could bring the exact same kind of energy to “Yellowstone.”

Of course, it’s just a costume and he likely wouldn’t ever join the show. It’s still fun to consider because it would be epic.