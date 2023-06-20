Chris Paul Somehow ‘Surprised’ By Weekend Trade From Phoenix Suns To Washington Wizards

Videos by OutKick

Despite being 38-years-old, injury-prone and the subject of trade rumors for weeks, Chris Paul was surprised that he was traded.

On Sunday, news broke that Phoenix was sending the former Point God to Washington, along with Landry Shamet and a bunch of second round draft picks, for Bradley Beal and Isaiah Todd.

Paul’s trade to DC followed a leak from earlier this month that stated the Suns were going to waive the expensive veteran. He had been in Phoenix for three seasons and is slated to earn $30.8 million (guaranteed) for the 2022-23 campaign.

That Paul was sent packing is a surprise to no one other than Paul himself.

“I was surprised, too,” Paul told ABC’s Good Morning America during a Monday appearance. “I found out on the plane, yesterday, flying here for this. In this league, anything can happen, so you just figure out what’s next.”

Chris Paul was surprised to have been dealt from Phoenix, but he shouldn’t have been. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images).

Chris Paul Is Entering His 19th NBA Season

No one can question CP3’s basketball IQ, but his off-court awareness seems to be lacking if he really was surprised by the transaction. As noted above, Paul’s been the subject of trade rumors for weeks and even appeared likely to be waived. Factor in his high salary, age and declining statistics – 13.9 points and 8.9 assists over 59 games – and even Ray Charles could see he wasn’t long for Phoenix.

Heck, the biggest surprise is that another team was willing to take on his hefty salary.

“It’s just – it’s tough. Seriously, it is part of the business, and what you realize is that no one owes you anything,” Chris Paul told the New York Times later Monday. “No matter how you are with them or what you do, you realize that in this business, nobody owes you anything, as it should be.”

He’s only partially right. The Wizards actually owe him plenty. As noted above, Paul’s on the books for just under $31 million this season. He’s also slated to make $30 million for the ’24-25 season, though that’s non-guaranteed.

If someone is willing to shell out $30 million for a 40-year-old Paul two years from now, no one would blame him for then being surprised.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF