Phoenix Suns Shock Fans Once Again, Waive Veteran Point Guard Chris Paul

Videos by OutKick

CP3 is on his way out of Phoenix!

Announced Wednesday, the Suns informed veteran point guard Chris Paul that he will be waived by the end of the month, ending a three-year campaign in Phoenix.

Additional reporting by The Atheltic’s Shams Charania added that Paul and the team are keeping their eyes peeled for a potential trade between now and June 28. Otherwise, Paul will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, at the age of 38.

The news was shocking considering CP3’s status as a core member of the superstar Suns team. Phoenix appeared all in on their group led by Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and trade deadline acquisition Kevin Durant.

Chris Paul in a closeout game in New Orleans.



33 PTS

5 REB

8 AST

1 STL

14-14 FG



Point God.



pic.twitter.com/1D2NY1Pe1j — andrew leezus (@AndrewLeezus) June 7, 2023

The sole wild card this offseason was Ayton. However, it now looks like the Suns saw dumping Chris Paul as a higher priority.

Former head coach of the Phoenix Suns Monty Williams and Chris Paul (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Suns Making Big Moves In Offseason, Dump Chris Paul

Suns general manager James Jones aims to find a trade partner for Paul, weeks before the team owes him a guaranteed $30.8 million for next season (June 28). As relayed by HoopsWire, the team will now owe Chris Paul half of that amount.

The move also brings a curiosity as to whether Paul agreed with the team’s decision to hire ex-Lakers and Pacers head coach Frank Vogel.

Apparently, all options for team reconstruction are on the table for Phoenix. The Suns’ decision to cut ties with former NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams launched a shockwave through the league. The news of CP3’s dismissal was no less shocking.

Chris Paul, former Phoenix Sun. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

CP3 Still A Capable Vet

Chris Paul’s production in 2022-23 showed he remains a viable veteran option (or possibly an upgrade) at the point guard position for many teams.

Playing through sliding scoring averages, Paul sought to become a better facilitator and finished third in the NBA’s assists category (8.9 assists per game).

Phoenix turns to Murray State product Cameron Payne as a potential next-man-up at point. With Devin Booker’s ability to flip between the 1 and 2 positions, Phoenix embarks on plenty of flexibility at the position without Chris Paul on their payroll.

CP3 will expectedly have several suitors available.

Chris Paul getting waived and this what I will remember him for as a sun 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oaJrNMqcfp — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) June 7, 2023

Teams anticipating turbulence at the PG position this offseason include the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Phoenix lost to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Paul spoke on the experience of being a longtime NBA veteran without having won a championship days prior to Phoenix’s move.

CP3 admitted that children were bullying his daughter based on his lack of championships.

“She had a little boy, whatever, at school that said some reckless stuff to her,” Paul said on “The Pivot” podcast. “He was like, ‘Your daddy ain’t never gon’ win no championship.'”

In all likelihood, she’s probably thrilled to get the heck out of Phoenix.

Chris Paul’s daughter bully seeing he got waived pic.twitter.com/OEyjQK530k — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) June 7, 2023