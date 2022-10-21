Chris Cooley Feels For Commanders’ Fans, Is Skipping Washington Ceremony Honoring Him

The Washington Commanders will honor 10 all-time franchise greats, voted by fans, during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Former tight end Chris Cooley is one of those 10 players, but he won’t be attending.

Cooley, who played his entire nine-year career in Washington, is skipping the ceremony simply because he doesn’t want to go. It’s such a simple excuse, you almost have to respect it.

“I don’t want to [go],” he said on ‘The Kevin Sheehan Show‘. “I’m very appreciative of being voted in, and I’m very appreciative of my time while I was there. At this point, I don’t have a lot of desire to be involved with the Washington Commanders. It’s not the team name that does it.”

Cooley made it clear that he has nothing but love for Washington fans, but he doesn’t want to be associated with the franchise right now. He went as far as to admit rooting against his former team at times.

“I feel for all of the fans for where they are at, and I still appreciate the people that are still fans, that are still diehards,” Cooley said. “Because you know very well, as much as me, even at times maybe you even find yourself cheering against [the Commanders]…”My only interest is still Washington.”

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Chris Cooley Played 117 Games For Washington

Cooley’s decision to distance himself from the Washington franchise comes with team owner Dan Snyder in the news for all the wrong reasons yet again.

Just last week, a report came out saying Snyder has said that he has so much “dirt” on other NFL owners and commissioner Roger Goodell to “blow up” the league. He reportedly even told a source “they can’t fu-k with me.”

Plus, over 40 women have accused Snyder and team executives of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior. A total of 15 women claimed harassment took place over the course of 18 years in 2020.

Snyder recently called out the House Oversight Committee over an investigation it launched in October 2021 involving workplace misconduct and sexual harassment allegations.