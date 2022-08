A horrifying video shows a woman knocked out during a recent Chris Brown concert.

During Brown’s Friday concert in Inglewood, CA, two women were scrapping with each other when all hell broke loose, according to TMZ.

When a pair of men jumped into the fray, one of them knocked the woman unconscious. The video doesn’t start rolling until the woman is already down, and it’s unclear whether or not she was the intended target of the strike.

You can watch the incredibly scary situation unfold below.

TMZ reported that the woman’s current condition is unknown, and it’s also unclear what caused the melee.

What is clear is that the woman was absolutely out cold. That’s the definition of being lights out, and to make things even scarier, the guys didn’t even stop fighting around her.

Woman gets knocked out during Chris Brown concert. (Credit: Screenshot/TMZ Video https://www.tmz.com/2022/08/30/chris-brown-concert-fight-knocked-unconscious/)

When there’s a woman or anyone else knocked out on the ground, all anyone should be focused on is getting immediate medical attention for the injured.

Instead, these two guys just kept fighting around her. Incredibly dangerous and stupid all the way around.

Hopefully, the woman has recovered and is okay. You never want to see someone in her condition.