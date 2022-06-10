Scumbag Rangers Fan Knocks Out Lightning Fan Cold With One Punch, Gets Arrested

A New York Rangers fan was arrested for an ugly incident Thursday night where a Tampa Bay Lightning fan was knocked out by a vicious sucker punch after Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

According to a report, James Anastasio, 29 of Staten Island, was arrested and charged with two counts of assault, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of harassment. Fox 13 reporter Evan Axelbank tweeted Friday that the NYPD has stated that the man who was punched was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Axelbank further reports that someone who tried to stop Anastasio from fleeing the scene was also punched and refused medical treatment.

According to police, there was an “interaction” between the men before the sucker punch.

Emotions were high after Game 5 that saw the Lightning score the winning goal in the final two minutes and end the game with No. 1 overall draft picks Alexis Lafrenière (Rangers, 2020) and Steven Stamkos (2008) facing off in a fight that ended with Lafrenière bloodied.

Is that justification for knocking out a Lightning fan? Of course not.

Was there some sort of assault before the video? That’s for the courts to decide.

Game 6 is Saturday night in Tampa.