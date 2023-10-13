Chippy Nick Castellanos Sets MLB Postseason Record With 4 HRs In 2 Games To Lead Philly Into NLCS

Philadelphia’s Nick Castellanos looked like he was ready to try to take TBS announcer Matt Winer deep. And he had just hit two home runs to lead the Phillies over Atlanta, 3-1, Thursday night in Philadelphia to reach the National League Championship Series.

Winer told Castellanos he had just become the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back postseason games as he also homered twice Wednesday in a 10-2 Philadelphia win.

Philadelphia Will Play Arizona in NLCS

“Where’s the question in that?,” Castellanos fired back, obviously not in a celebratory mood as his teammates rocked the win behind him.

“Not a question. I thought you’d be happy,” Winer said.

Nick Castellanos circles the bases after homering in the fourth inning to tie Atlanta, 1-1, in the National League Division Series Thursday night. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

“Thank you for telling me,” Castellanos deadpanned, then smiled. “I am happy, but we’ve got eight more games to win.”

Phillies Had Too Much Power For Atlanta Braves

Castellanos then relaxed a bit when asked about the loud and raucous atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park.

“Incredible. I’ll never forget it,” he said.

Philadelphia hit 11 home runs in the four-game series.

The No. 4 seeded Phillies beat the No. 1 seed Braves, three games to one in the best-of-five NLDS series. They will now host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a best-of-seven series with the winner advancing to the World Series. No. 6 seed Arizona swept the No. 1 seed Los Angeles Dodgers three games to none.

Houston Doesn’t Have A Problem With Bye, Days Off, Or Road – Advances to ALCS With Win At Minnesota

The Dodgers won the National League West by 16 games over the Diamondbacks. The Braves won the National League East by 14 games.

“I’m learning that the season and the postseason are completely different,” Castellanos said.

Philadelphia first baseman Bryce Harper grimaces in pain after injuring his right arm in the ninth inning Thursday in Philadelphia. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Just moments before the win, the Philly fanatical fans lost their breath momentarily when star slugger Bryce Harper appeared to injure his right elbow in the top of the ninth inning. Atlanta’s Matt Olson’s left knee accidentally clipped Harper’s arm at first base on the third out of the inning. Harper winced in pain, grabbing his right arm in the elbow area.

Harper went to the clubhouse to get it checked. But he was back at first base for the bottom of the ninth inning and appeared fine after the game. He shook hands and high-fived with the right arm in the postgame celebration.

“All good,” Harper said in the locker room.

Austin Riley put Atlanta up 1-0 in the fourth inning with a solo home run, but Castellanos immediately answered that with his first home run in the bottom of the fourth for a 1-1 tie. Castellanos put the Phillies up 3-1 in the sixth inning with his second home run.

Atlanta loaded the bases with three straight walks after two outs in the seventh inning. But Ronald Acuna flew out to deep left-center field. The Braves put runners on the corners in the ninth as Marcell Ozuna walked and Sean Murphy singled. But Matt Strahm came on in relief to get Kevin Pillar to pop up to shortstop. Then he got a fly out to left from pinch-hitter Eddie Rozario and struck out pinch-hitter Vaughn Grissom.

“We feel good,” Castellanos said. “There’s no question about it. But we are definitely going to respect our opponent.”

