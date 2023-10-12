Bryce Harper Says Some Very Dumb Things About Philadelphia

Videos by OutKick

Bryce Harper is just one win away from leading the Philadelphia Phillies to the National League Championship Series for the second consecutive year. And facing the 84-win Arizona Diamondbacks, his Phillies could be significant favorites to return to the World Series in back-to-back seasons.

Harper’s been the Phillies’ best player in their division series matchup against the Atlanta Braves, despite a baserunning mishap to end game two. His massive three-run homer in Wednesday’s game three gave Philly a 4-1 lead, with the 30-year-old superstar gave a very purposeful stare to Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia on his way around the bases.

After the game, Harper spoke to the media about his love for Phillies fans, the city, and Citizens Bank Park. And while his emotions were understandable and justifiable, he also did some excellent pandering that’s totally disconnected from reality.

“I love this place,” he said, getting emotional. “Flat out, I love this place. There’s nothing like coming into the Bank and playing in front of these fans. Blue-collar mentality, tough, fighting every single day. I get chills, man. I get so fired up. Man, I love this place!”

Bryce Harper’s ‘Blue Collar’ Nonsense

Philadelphia sports fans are notoriously passionate, which can often spill over into poor behavior and aggressive criticism.

Harper’s Phillies teammate, Alec Bohm, just last season was caught on camera saying how much he hated playing there because of the fanbase.

The list of incidents with Philadelphia sports fans is endless. And perhaps in the past, there was an element of “blue collar” locals who helped influence that atmosphere.

But postseason baseball games are well out of the reach of “blue collar” fans.

A quick search on StubHub for tickets to Thursday’s game four found that the cheapest pair of tickets, including fees, for the game start at around $470. Each.

For a “blue collar” family of four, decent seats behind home plate in the stadium’s top deck would cost around $2200. Decent seats in the lower sections would cost well over $4,000. For a single game. Before parking, concessions or any playoff merchandise. There may be “blue collar” fans at regular season Phillies games, but there sure ain’t the ones making noise in October.

Millionaires Referencing ‘Blue Collar’ Workers Is Always Laughable

Bryce Harper is playing on a 13-year, $330 million contract. Between endorsements, his time in Washington and this contract, he’s likely to make well over half a billion dollars in his career.

Considering he played in 126 regular season games this year, Harper made just over $201,000 per game. It’s easy to pander to the “blue collar” market when you made more money by the time you were 19-years-old than most workers will make in their lifetimes.

Harper frequently references that he signed in Philadelphia for a reason. Well yes, there were $330 million reasons.

Obviously he’s built a strong connection to the city and the fanbase; not only has his regular and postseason performance justified the contract, but he plays with the intensity, energy and hustle that fans enjoy supporting. But if the Baltimore Orioles or Texas Rangers had offered him 14-years and $375 million, he’d likely have signed with them instead. As well he should, like any other employee in search of the most financial security and stability.

You can express your appreciation for Phillies fans, who excel at showing up when their team is good, without pandering to an audience you know nothing about. Oh and just so Harper knows, for all their passion and “blue collar” mentality, the Phillies have ranked 10th or below in attendance out of 15 NL for seven of the past 10 seasons.

Seems like the “fighting” is saved primarily for when the team is in position to make the playoffs. Just like every other fanbase.